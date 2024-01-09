“Sheikh Ali Qaradagi” became head of the World Union of Muslim Scholars

SHAFAQNA- The sixth congress of International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) took place on Monday in Doha, Qatar, and Sheikh Ali Qaradaghi was elected as its new president. The union announced on its Facebook page that he received an overwhelming 91 percent of the votes.

Ali Qaradaghi, who hails from Sulaimani in the Kurdistan region, has long served as secretary-general of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS). The group has been without a leader since the death of its previous leader, Qaradawi, a prominent Arab scholar, in September 2022.

Turkey and Qatar are the main supporters of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS).

The IUMS defines itself as “a legitimate, independent scientific institution that works to convey the message of Islam and guide Muslims to a correct understanding of the provisions of their religion by preserving the identity of the Muslim nation, spreading the philosophy of moderation away from extremism and sacrificing the principles of the nation.

Source: RUDAW

www.shafaqna.com