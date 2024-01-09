Iran strongly denounces assassination of senior Hezbollah commander

SHAFAQNA- The spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry vehemently denounced the martyring of senior Hezbollah leader Wissam al-Tawil through an attack by a drone belonging to the Israeli regime, expressing strong condemnation.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Nasser Kan’ani pointed out that the Zionist Israeli government’s adoption of heinous terrorist actions reflects its evident vulnerability and powerlessness as a result of the severe setbacks it has endured at the hands of Resistance organizations, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman emphasized: “Such acts of eveil will never be able to make up for the irreparable failure of the regime in Al-Aqsa Storm operation and its three months of war-mongering against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.”

