Resignation of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne

SHAFAQNA- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne tendered her resignation on Monday amid a political row over immigration. President Emmanuel Macron’s office confirmed that a new government would be formed in the coming days.

Borne s resignation comes after the passage of a controversial immigration bill backed by Macron that seeks to increase the government’s ability to expel certain individuals from abroad, among other measures.

Borne was appointed in the month of May 2022, following Macron s re-election for a second term. She held the position of France’s second female prime minister.

Source: EURONEWS

www.shafaqna.com

