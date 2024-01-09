English
Baghdad Today: Iraq’s Diwaniyah maternity hospital caught fire + [Video]

SHAFAQNA- The Baghdad Today News Agency reported on Monday that there was a fire in the maternity hospital in Diwaniyah, Iraq.

According to Shafaqna, Baghdad Today quoted a security source in Diwaniyah province and wrote: The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This source added: Rescue vehicles rushed to the scene. The fire caused the suffocation of eight people and the amount of material losses has not yet been determined.

