Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza interrupt Joe Biden’s speech + [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Protesters demanding a cease-fire in Gaza interrupted the USA President Joe Biden’s speech at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, and interrupted his speech for a few minutes and were rebuked by the president’s supporters who accused them of disrespecting a place of worship.

According to the Shafaqna citing Al Jazeera, Joe Biden was giving a speech to his supporters in the 2024 presidential election, when he faced protests from Palestinian supporters.

