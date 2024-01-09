CAIR Joins B’ Tselem in Condemning Israel’s ‘Declared Policy’ of Starvation in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Council on American Islamic Relations, the country’s largest Muslim advocacy group, today joined Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem in condemning the far right Israeli government’s “declared famine policy” in the Gaza Strip.

B’ Tselem, the Israeli information center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, said that the hunger of the people of Gaza is “not a byproduct of war but a direct result of Israel’s declared policy.”

The organization’s statement also mentioned: “Everyone in Gaza is going hungry. About 2.2 million people are surviving day by day on almost nothing, routinely going without meals.”

“The images of children begging for food, people waiting in long lines for paltry handouts and hungry residents charging at aid trucks are already inconceivable. The horror is growing by the minute, and the danger of famine is real. Still, Israel persists in its policy.

“Changing this policy is not just a moral obligation. Allowing food into the Gaza Strip is not an act of kindness but a positive obligation under international humanitarian law: starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited.”

Source: CAIR

