Pope Francis calls for global ban on surrogate motherhood

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis urged for a worldwide prohibition on what he described as the “deplorable” act of using surrogacy to become parents, a viewpoint that is expected to stir controversy within the LGBT community, a significant number of whom have utilized this method to start their own families.

In his yearly speech on international affairs to diplomatic representatives approved by the Holy See, the Pope specifically highlighted “surrogate motherhood” alongside other issues such as conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, the climate emergency, and migration and asylum as challenges that jeopardize global peace and human dignity.

