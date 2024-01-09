Israeli delegation in Egypt to resume talks on Gaza captives

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian sources have reportedly informed Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper that Israeli security delegation has made its way to Cairo in order to “restart talks intended to secure the release of Israeli captives detained by resistance groups in Gaza”.

Referring to reports from Egypt, the publication based in London mentioned that Cairo had halted its efforts to mediate after the killing of Hamas’s Deputy Leader Al-Arouri in a drone attack carried out by Israel in a suburb of Beirut on January 2.

More than 240 individuals were held captive by Hamas alongside various factions in the assault on Israel on October 7. There are approximately 128 individuals believed to still be held captive in Gaza.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com