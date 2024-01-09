German FM says Palestinian Authority must play key role in governing postwar Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, while in Egypt, expressed that Germany and Egypt mutually acknowledge that the Palestinian people rightfully own the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Nevertheless, she emphasized the need for a restructured Palestinian Authority PA to assume a significant position in the governance of Gaza post-conflict, while emphasizing that Hamas should cease its militaristic activities.

Baerbock, likely to be present at the Rafah crossing today, additionally called for increased aid to promptly reach the territory, emphasizing the imperative to end Palestinians’ ongoing hardship.

Source: Al Jazeera

