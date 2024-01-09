English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

German FM says Palestinian Authority must play key role in governing postwar Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, while in Egypt, expressed that Germany and Egypt mutually acknowledge that the Palestinian people rightfully own the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Nevertheless, she emphasized the need for a restructured Palestinian Authority PA to assume a significant position in the governance of Gaza post-conflict, while emphasizing that Hamas should cease its militaristic activities.

Baerbock, likely to be present at the Rafah crossing today, additionally called for increased aid to promptly reach the territory, emphasizing the imperative to end Palestinians’ ongoing hardship.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

CAIR Joins B’ Tselem in Condemning Israel’s ‘Declared Policy’ of Starvation in Gaza

parniani

9000 Israeli soldiers received “psychological aid” since start of Gaza war

rahman samadreza

Israeli settlers invaded archaeological site in Bethlehem

rahman samadreza

Pope Francis reiterates need for ceasefire in Gaza

rahman samadreza

Iran-USA: “Imperative of direct diplomacy on Palestine”

asadian

Occupied West Bank: Israelis arrested 230 Palestinians in one week

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.