Gaza health system rapidly collapsing, WHO warns

SHAFAQNA- Sean Casey, a Gaza emergency medical teams coordinator, issued a warning that the health system in the enclave is deteriorating rapidly. He highlighted that medical personnel and patients are fleeing facilities in southern Gaza.

“What we’re seeing is really worrying around a lot of the hospitals and an intensification of hostilities, very close to the European Gaza Hospital,” he expressed, emphasizing the gravity of the matter. “We are seeing the health system collapse at a very rapid pace.”

Since October 7, approximately 600 assaults targeting hospitals and crucial medical infrastructure in Gaza have occurred, as reported by the WHO. These attacks have resulted in the unfortunate loss of 606 lives within healthcare facilities.

Source: Al Jazeera

