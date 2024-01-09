Blinken delivers Arab message to Israel

SHAFAQNA- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday stressed the importance of Israeli leaders prioritizing the safety of civilians and actively pursuing the establishment of a Palestinian state as a means of resolving the longstanding conflict.

Blinken’s fourth trip to the Middle East occurred after the conflict between Hamas and Israel started in October, with

There has been an increasing global concern regarding the substantial number of Palestinian fatalities resulting from the Israeli attack on the region, accompanied by a humanitarian emergency affecting hundreds of thousands of individuals in Gaza.

Source: Reuters

