Youngest prime minister in French history to be announced

Gabriel Attal has vowed to act boldly and swiftly to help the middle class cope with the rising costs of everyday life. The pledge came after President Emmanuel Macron appointed Attal as France’s youngest prime minister as part of his revitalization plan for his second term.

The selection of Attal, a 34-year-old popular and media-savvy rising figure in French politics, indicates Macron’s intention to move beyond polarizing changes and boost his centrist party’s prospects in the upcoming European Parliament elections scheduled for June.

Source: Reuters

