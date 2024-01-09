English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other News

Youngest prime minister in French history to be announced

0

SHAFAQNA- Gabriel Attal takes on the role of France’s youngest prime minister as Macron seeks a fresh start.

Gabriel Attal has vowed to act boldly and swiftly to help the middle class cope with the rising costs of everyday life. The pledge came after President Emmanuel Macron appointed Attal as France’s youngest prime minister as part of his revitalization plan for his second term.

The selection of Attal, a 34-year-old popular and media-savvy rising figure in French politics, indicates Macron’s intention to move beyond polarizing changes and boost his centrist party’s prospects in the upcoming European Parliament elections scheduled for June.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France: Prime Minister resigned amid row about immigration

parniani

France refuses to support forcing Palestinians to leave Gaza

parniani

Tightening of security measures in some EU Countries on eve of Christmas

parniani

Ireland launches human rights lawsuit against the UK

parniani

France: Algerian footballer goes on trial over Gaza post

nasibeh yazdani

France slams killing of its worker by Israeli attack in Gaza’s Rafah

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.