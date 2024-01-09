English
UNRWA: More than 85% of Gaza residents displaced

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA) reports that since October 7, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, in some cases repeatedly. Families are forced to move repeatedly in search of safety.

UNRWA’s ability to provide humanitarian assistance and update data in the above areas is severely limited.

Military activities, Israeli evacuation orders, and the constant search for safer locations have resulted in repeated population displacements.

As of 6 January, the total number of UNRWA staff killed since the beginning of the military operations is – 146.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com

