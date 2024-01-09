Israel” kills 126 Palestinians in 24 hours

SHAFAQNA- In a recent report, the Gaza Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli military carried out 12 violent operations in the past day, resulting in the deaths of 126 people and injuries to 241 Palestinians. Several people are still trapped under rubble, while others have been abandoned in the streets due to the inability of medical rescue teams to reach the necessary areas.

The current number of fatalities in Gaza stands at 23,084, with a tally of 58,926 injured, since the beginning of October 7th.

Source: almayadeen

