English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther News

Israel” kills 126 Palestinians in 24 hours

0

SHAFAQNA- In a recent report, the Gaza Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli military carried out 12 violent operations in the past day, resulting in the deaths of 126 people and injuries to 241 Palestinians. Several people are still trapped under rubble, while others have been abandoned in the streets due to the inability of medical rescue teams to reach the necessary areas.

The current number of fatalities in Gaza stands at 23,084, with a tally of 58,926 injured, since the beginning of October 7th.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Egypt: No talks on future of Gaza until truce is reached

rahman samadreza

Islamic Jihad Official: Assassination of resistance leaders lead to more perseverance against enemy

anvari

German FM says Palestinian Authority must play key role in governing postwar Gaza

parniani

CAIR Joins B’Tselem in Condemning Israel’s ‘Declared Policy’ of Starvation in Gaza

parniani

9000 Israeli soldiers received “psychological aid” since start of Gaza war

rahman samadreza

Israeli settlers invaded archaeological site in Bethlehem

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.