Death toll of IOF troops since October 7 rises to 514

SHAFAQNA- Since October 7, the Israeli media has reported that 514 Israeli troops have lost their lives, with 180 of them succumbing to attacks from the Palestinian Resistance during the Gaza invasion.

Out of the 1,042 Israeli soldiers wounded in the Gaza ground invasion, 228 are currently in critical condition, and 45 soldiers are receiving ongoing treatment and remain in critical condition.

As the Palestinian Resistance safeguards Gaza against Israeli intrusions, leading to the unfortunate demise of four Israeli personnel and causing severe injuries to six individuals in the southern and central regions of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com