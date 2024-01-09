Crowds protest as Blinken and Herzog meet in Tel Aviv

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of people gathered Tuesday outside a Tel Aviv hotel where U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli President Isaac Herzog were meeting to demand the release of hostages.

The protester held signs and shouted messages asking President Joe Biden to assist in freeing Israelis who are being held captive in Gaza in October 7 Hamas attack happened. They also asked for a truce, and another exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Blinken, who has visited the region four times since October, met with Herzog and Israel Katz. He is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

Featured image: People gather to stage an anti-government protest demanding the resignation of Netenyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel on January 06, 2024. ( Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency )

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com