SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry emphasized on Tuesday that resolving the future of the Gaza Strip is currently unattainable unless an agreement to halt hostilities is first achieved within the Palestinian territory.

“Efforts must focus on the cease-fire,” Shoukry stated at a press briefing held together with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Cairo.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com