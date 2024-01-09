Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj & Umrah: we reached a historical record in the number of Umrah pilgrims in 2023

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj & Umrah announced: “the number of Umrah pilgrims in 2023 has reached the historical record of 13.55 million pilgrims”.

According to Shafaqna, Tawfiq bin Fawzan AlRabiah added: “the highest number of Umrah pilgrims outside Saudi Arabia in 2019 was estimated 8,550,000 persons; this number has increased to 13,550,000 Umrah pilgrims in 2023 that is the highest increase in the history of Umrah pilgrims abroad”.

This Saudi official added: “we have started projects worth more than 5 billion Rials to develop the infrastructure of holy places; Also, we trained more than 40,000 employees to serve the pilgrims last year, and more than 120,000 persons will be trained this year to serve the pilgrims of Baitullah Al-Haram”.

