Israeli drone strikes car in southern Lebanon, injuring several people

SHAFAQNA- According to the official Lebanese news agency NNA, a car was targeted by an Israeli army drone in southern Lebanon, injuring several people. The incident took place on Tuesday, and the exact number of casualties has yet to be determined.

The agency said a guided missile hit the car near the town of Ghandouriyeh, prompting ambulances to evacuate the injured.

It refrained from providing additional information on the condition and number of injured.

The Lebanese health authorities did not comment on the incident.

The incident comes as the Israeli military recently eliminated Wissam al-Tawil, a senior military leader within the Hezbollah organization. Last week, the deputy chief of the Hamas group, Saleh al-Arouri, was also assassinated in Beirut.

Source: AA

