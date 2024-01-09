Al Jazeera: Saudi Arabia achieved first rank among countries in the region for venture capital

SHAFAQNA-“MAGNiTT” which publishes data on venture capital in inventive companies announced: “Saudi Arabia achieved the first rank among the countries in the region for the first time in terms of total value of venture capital in startups”.

According to Shafaqna, Al Jazeera wrote: “this data confirms that Saudi Arabia has a large share amounting to 52 percent of venture capital in the region in 2023. This figure has been equal to 31 percent in 2022”. This 33 percent growth reveals attractiveness of the Saudi market . It reinforces the competitive market in this country and stabilizes its economic power as the largest economy in the region.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com