Government survey in Iraq about the continued presence of international coalition forces

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi citizens have received a text message on their mobile phones about their opinion regarding the continued presence of the international coalition forces against ISIS in the country.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, it is stated in this phone message: Dear compatriot, do you agree with continuation of the mission of the international coalition in Iraq?

At the end of this message, a link has been attached to answer this question that reaches the “UR” electronic services government platform.

This action by Baghdad is performed while attacks by Iraqi armed groups on the US-led coalition forces have recently increased, and the US has responded to this group with military operations.

The Iraqi government asked its citizens, through sending this message, to express their opinion about the presence of coalition forces in Iraq.

Source: mdeast.news

