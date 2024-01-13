Pakistan: Economy and Tax Culture

On the other hand, according to the report published in Express, during the first half of the current financial year, the salaried class has deposited 158 billion rupees in taxes with an increase of 38% compared to the same period of the previous financial year. has earned 4.3 thousand billion rupees, and has deposited only one percent of it i.e. 46 billion rupees as tax.

Of course, the government needs revenue to run the country. A country’s tax system is not primarily a means of revenue collection but also provides a reliable environment for business development and investment. An efficient tax system claps with both hands.

The government is expected to spend the revenue collected from taxpayers in a transparent, prioritized and equitable manner. In the presence of corruption and looting in the tax collection system, taxpayers complain that their tax revenue is not being used properly in the best interest of the country, and thus the tendency of paying taxes is promoted. Documentary business provides a stable financial structure in any country’s economy.

In spite of all the efforts, the size of the black economy is increasing in Pakistan. According to the careful estimation of experts, this volume is equal to the traditional economy, but according to some experts, it is more than sixty percent. The inevitable result of which is that on the one hand the culture of paying taxes is not being promoted, on the other hand, due to the weakening of the black money, the black economy is not only proverbially but actually growing double day and night.

Instead of new industrial and business projects, daily newspapers are full of new real estate projects. There are also plenty of attractive advertisements for property outside the country. Apart from property, cash transactions are prevalent in many other sectors.

In such a case, it is not surprising that despite all the efforts in Pakistan, the tax GDP rate is the lowest in the region i.e. around nine percent. The total number of taxpayers is barely around one million. Without curbing the black economy, the possibility of building the economy on a stable basis is very difficult, if not impossible.

Documenting the national economy is a huge challenge. 70% of business transactions in our economy are not literate. For example, all business in the markets is done over the telephone or on chats, which are not recorded in any accounts. Similarly, goods are being bought and sold in the markets without receipts.

In buying and selling properties, the middleman makes deals worth crores of rupees, but does not pay a single penny of tax to the government. An alternative economy is operating, including some illicit businesses, such as drug trafficking and smuggling. Through documentation, the underground economy can be mainstreamed.

This will increase revenue and reduce dependence on foreign debt. On the other hand, the tax culture in the economy must be such that the tax evaders are really punished and tax evasion is discouraged at the political and legal level.

Legitimate wealth is in circulation for new investment and black money is impossible to do business with and fear of breaking the law.

Along with this, the balance of income and expenditure in the country’s budget is also important. Economic instability undermines the country’s fiscal position, which necessarily results in repeated financial crises, forcing recourse to the IMF in terms of further hardship for the debtor country. There is, therefore, a sustainable economic growth journey is not possible without sound, sound economic and fiscal policies.

The life of the common man has been tormented by the inflation, two meals a day has become a dream for the poor man and because of this situation, where the crime rate has increased in the country, there are people committing suicide due to poverty and unemployment. The number is also increasing.

Temporary decisions policies never lead the country to the path of development and prosperity. Long-term plans need to be planned for the sustainable development of the country.

When any country takes excessive foreign debt, its risk of default increases. The rulers of Pakistan took excessive foreign debt in the past years. Due to this, the impression of bankruptcy of the country was established.

The increase in petrol prices in Pakistan has created a stir among the people. The sudden increase comes as a shock to many who are already struggling to make ends meet in the current economic climate.

While the recent hike in electricity rates along with the rise in petrol prices has stalled the industry, paying electricity bills has become the biggest economic problem for industrialists, traders, laborers and ordinary citizens. The rise in petrol prices has also had a severe impact on other sectors of the economy. The transportation industry has been severely affected by this increase.

The prices of goods and services have also increased, as businesses have to bear the additional cost of transportation. There are several reasons for this increase. One of the main reasons for this is the fluctuation in the price of oil in the global market, since Pakistan is highly dependent on imported oil, any change in the international market directly affects the local prices.

Recent tensions in the Middle East, a major oil-producing region, have also led to price increases. Another factor that has contributed to this increase is the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. As most oil imports are denominated in dollars, the depreciation of the rupee has made oil imports more expensive for Pakistan….

While there are legitimate reasons for the government’s decision to increase tax on fuel, it is important that steps are taken to minimize the impact on citizens and businesses. This may include measures to increase productivity and competitiveness in the economy, along with targeted subsidies for vulnerable groups. Ultimately, this will require a concerted effort by all stakeholders to ensure that the adverse effects of this price increase are mitigated.

Most of the investment is earmarked for energy and infrastructure projects. There is a need for transparency, proper regional priorities and proper business analysis in these investment projects so that these projects do not come under the influence of political conflicts and these projects increase the productivity of the country. This arrangement is also necessary so that in the coming years the profit and return of principal is not a burden on the exchequer but payments can be made from additional production capacities.

How to cry again and again about the lost economic opportunities in the past! At least there should be no neglect in taking full advantage of today’s opportunities. Supportive policies for economic growth and full implementation of bitter decisions in the interest of the country need time.

