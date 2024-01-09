English
Arabi 21: Saudi Arabia released 3 prisoners in “Hamas supporting case”

SHAFAQNA- Arabi 21 News Agency, quoted by its sources announced: “Saudi authorities released 3 prisoners in Hamas detainees’ case in recent days”.

According to Shafaqna, Arabi 21 wrote: these sources have told that the Saudi authorities also intend to release the fourth prisoner in this case.

According to these sources, few weeks ago, the Saudi authorities released most of the detainees in this case by signing a form regarding not having any contact with banned organizations, which could be a sign that their release will be expedited.

Since the beginning of instituting this case in late 2018, the Saudi authorities had released one group after acquittal and one group after serving their sentence.

In this case, the Saudi authorities had sentenced more than fifty Jordanians and Palestinians to six and eight years’ imprisonment for “supporting a banned group” and later reduced this sentence.

Khaled Meshaal, the head of the Hamas movement outside Palestine, had repeatedly asked Saudi Arabia to terminate this case and emphasized that the detainees did not commit any action that damaged the security of Saudi Arabia.

