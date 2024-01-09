The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s condolence message on demise of Ayatollah Mohsin Ali Najafi

English
SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority expressed his condolences on the demise of Ayatollah Mohsin Ali Najafi.

According to Shafaqna, the full text of the message is as follows:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
(Verily, we belong to Allah and to Him shall we return)
The news of the demise of the eminent scholar, Hujjatulislam Sheikh Mohsin Ali Najafi (may Allah be pleased with him), has deeply saddened us. This esteemed individual dedicated a major part of his honorable life to propagating the enlightening faith and serving the believers. Through the establishment and administration of various educational and instructional centers in Pakistan, he significantly contributed to the community of faith. May Allah reward him abundantly.
I extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire community of brothers and sisters in faith in Pakistan, especially to the family and well-wishers of the departed soul. I pray to the Almighty for the elevated rank of the late religious scholar in the heavens and grant patience and ample reward to his surviving loved ones.
“And there is no power nor strength except through Allah, the Most High, the Most Great.”
Ali al-Husseini Sistani
26/Jumada II/1445 AH

