Ambassador: Saudi still interested in “normalizing relations with Israel”

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi ambassador to the United Kingdom stressed that his country remains interested in normalizing relations with Israel following the end of that regime’s current war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

According to Shafaqna, Arabic RT reported on its website today that Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the United Kingdom, stated in a discussion with the news agency of this country that his nation remains interested in establishing normal relations with the Zionist regime following the conclusion of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Nevertheless, he emphasized that any agreement must result in the establishment of an autonomous Palestinian state.

