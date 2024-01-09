2023 will be the hottest year on record, scientists confirm

SHAFAQNA- According to the annual Global Climate Highlights report published by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) on Tuesday, the year 2023 experienced record-breaking heat and is possibly the warmest in several millennia.

With a worldwide mean temperature of 14.98 degrees Celsius as reported by C3S ERA5 dataset, the year 2023 exceeded the average temperature of the previous record-breaking year, 2016, by 0.17 degrees an extraordinary difference, expressed Carlos Buontempo, the director of the organization, to Reuters.

