SHAFAQNA- Secretary General of Interpol, Jürgen Stock, expressed his condemnation towards the terrorist attacks that occurred on January 3 in the Iranian city of Kerman. He described the incident as a cruel act.

Interpol expressed its readiness to assist the Islamic Republic and collaborate with Iran in global forums, as Jürgen conveyed his condolences to Iran’s Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan, according to a report by IRNA on Tuesday.

Sourced: IRNA

