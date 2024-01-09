English
Foreign Ministers of Iran and Russia Discuss the Fight Against Terrorism

SHAFAQNA- In a phone call on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov engaged in a discussion regarding the joint efforts against terrorism.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his heartfelt sympathy to his Iranian counterpart regarding the tragic terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Kerman, as per the statement from the Russian foreign ministry.

The parties reaffirmed their shared dedication to continue coordinating their endeavors in countering global terrorism, TASS reported, quoting the Russian foreign ministry.

Source: mehr news

