Daily life of the “Yemeni people” [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Yemen is a country located in southwest Asia and in the south of the Arabian Peninsula, and its capital is Sana’a.

Since ancient times, this country has been a rich and prosperous region with many blessings and forests in mountainous areas and groves and gardens of various fruits in other parts. The story of its historic dam, known as Marib Dam, is mentioned in history books. At that time, Yemen was called “Arabia Felix“, Felix has the meaning of both “fruitful, fertile” and “happy, fortunate, blessed”. This country has two important coasts, the western coast on the Red Sea and the southern coast on the Arabian Sea. It also has more than 200 islands, the most important of which are the Socotra or Saqatri Islands in the Arabian Sea.

You can see some photos of the daily life of “Yemen people” below:

