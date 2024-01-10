Israeli Health Ministry orders hospitals to prepare for influx of wounded

SHAFAQNA- During the escalating tensions at the Israeli Lebanese border, the Israeli Health Ministry has directed the nation’s hospitals to make necessary arrangements for accommodating a significant number of injured individuals, as reported by the state run broadcaster Kan.

Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov advised all hospitals to prepare for the possibility of transitioning to emergency operational schedules within 24 hours upon receipt of applicable directives.

This indicates the relocation of all medical staff and individuals receiving medical care to secured zones, prompt release of patients experiencing minor symptoms, and readiness to provide treatment for a substantial count of injured individuals.

Source: TASS

