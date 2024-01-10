English
International Shia News Agency
Iran slams USA unquestioning support for Israel

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, criticized the United States’ unequivocal support for Israel’s wrongdoing in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Referring to the U.S. misuse of its veto power and opposition to the Gaza ceasefire, he said, “The U.S. obstruction of the UN Security Council’s responsibilities under the United Nations Charter contradicts global appeals to stop the loss of life. It undermines humanity’s inherent inclination to protect human life and disregards fundamental principles of international law, including humanitarian law and human rights.

Source: MEHR

www.shafaqna.com

