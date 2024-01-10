Palestine strongly condemns Israeli vehicle deliberately running over body of martyr in Tulkarm

SHAFAQNA- Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Palestine strongly condemned the act where an Israeli military vehicle deliberately drove over the deceased body of a martyr in the region of Tulkarm, located in the northern part of the West Bank.

Ministry issued a statement expressing its strong condemnation of the extremely act of brutality carried out by an Israeli military vehicle, which involved running over the body of a martyr in Tulkarm.

The statement said: ”It expresses a racist fascist-colonial mentality and unprecedented moral decadence,” It added: ”It also reflects a culture of hatred and extremism, which denies the existence of the Palestinians in their homeland.”

Source: AA

