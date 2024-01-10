USA: Moon landing suffered setbacks

SHAFAQNA- USA’s attempts to return to the Moon after more than fifty-five years have suffered setbacks. A private space company has decided to cancel its planned lunar landing, while NASA has delayed a manned mission by at least a full year.

Astrobotic Technology announced on Tuesday (09 Jan. 2024) that its unmanned Peregrine spacecraft will not make a soft landing on the moon due to a fuel leak. A jammed valve may have caused the tank to rupture shortly after the lander’s launch on Monday. Astrobotic stated that the spacecraft will soon run out of fuel and expects this to happen by Thursday, but will still be able to collect valuable data in the meantime.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com