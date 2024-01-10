Biden’s Advisor-Qatari PM discussions on Israeli captives remain secret

SHAFAQNA- A low-key meeting took place in Doha between Brett McGurk, USA’s President Joe Biden’s top Middle East Advisor, and Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdelrahman Al-Thani. Although the visit took place, the U.S. kept it secret, making no official announcement or releasing any information about the meeting between the two individuals.

McGurk had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Qatar, recognizing that Qatar is an important partner for the United States in the region and has been actively involved, along with Egypt, in acting as a mediator in the conflict over Gaza.

