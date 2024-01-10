Jordan holds tripartite meeting on Gaza ceasefire

SHAFAQNA- Jordan’s King Abdullah II is holding talks today (10 Jan. 2024) in the Jordanian coastal city of Aqaba with Egyptian Leader El-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The purpose of these talks is to address the situation in the Gaza Strip.

King Abdullah II stated that the main objective of the summit is to discuss “the dangerous developments in Gaza and the situation in the occupied West Bank.

He further stated that this meeting is part of efforts “to coordinate Arab positions to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

