Jeremy Corbyn joins South Africa at ICJ for Israel “genocide case”

Shafaqna – Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the British Labour Party, has called for Britain’s support of South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice.

In a forthcoming case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), South Africa plans to lodge a complaint accusing Israel of genocide. Jeremy Corbyn, ex-leader of the British Labour Party, is set to join the South African government’s delegation for this case. A statement from Pretoria reveals that the delegation will be enhanced by ‘distinguished political figures from various progressive political parties and movements around the world’, Mr. Corbyn included.

Jeremy Corbyn issued the following statement in Parliament on Monday: “Twenty-two thousand people have already been killed, 1.9 million displaced, thousands dying in the rubble, thousands of children dying because of lack of medical care and food, people dying of starvation and thirst and hunger in the Gaza Strip at the present time. Cannot the government understand the anger around the world when they watch this in real time happening and why so many people are very pleased that the government of South Africa has taken an initiative in going to the International Court in order to hold Israel to account for the deaths of so many wholly innocent people in Gaza? Can’t the government understand that and at least support the South African process?”

To date, several countries, including Bolivia, Turkey, Malaysia, and Jordan, have openly supported South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

Source: democracynow