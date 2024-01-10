English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Gaza: Journalist Hiba al-Abadla, daughter martyred by IOF bombardment

SHAFAQNA- Al-Mayadeen’s reporter in Gaza has confirmed that Palestinian journalist Hiba al-Abadla and her daughter Judy were martyred when the Israeli occupation carried out an airstrike on their residence in Khan Younis, located in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.

According to medical sources, the Palestinian Information Center reported on Tuesday evening that journalist al Abadla and her daughter were killed as a direct result of the occupation forces targeting their home in Khan Younis.

With the martyrdom of al Abadla, the number of journalist martyrs in the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has reached 111. This relentless assault has continued for 96 consecutive days.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

