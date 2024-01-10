Kyiv’s ambassador: Israel’s attacks on Gaza affect Western military aid to Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s attacks on Gaza have affected the provision of military aid to Ukraine by Western nations and influenced the perception of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s ambassador to Türkiye.

Bodnar said that because of the international media focus on the area, some people believe that the conflict in Ukraine has ended.

Bodnar met with journalists from Türkiye at the Ukrainian Embassy in the capital Ankara to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Israeli attacks on Gaza, the grain agreement in the Black Sea region, defense cooperation with Türkiye and the prisoner exchange.

Source: AA

