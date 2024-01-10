Israel refuses to talk to any African country about transferring Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- An Israeli official refuted claims on Tuesday that Israel is engaged in discussions with African nations regarding the “transfer” of Palestinians to the continent.

“In relation to reports on this matter, it is important to emphasize that Israel is currently not exploring the viability of relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to African nations,” stated Lior Haiat, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman, on X.

His comments came amid calls by Israeli authorities for the forced relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

