Türkiye declares UN veto power has become an arbitrary and harmful tool

SHAFAQNA- Türkiye’s deputy UN representative expressed concern on Tuesday that the veto power used in the United Nations Security Council has become a capricious and harmful instrument.

Speaking at a General Assembly meeting, Asli Guven stressed the urgency of reforming the Security Council, describing it as an unquestionable necessity. Guven stressed that the reform process must effectively address and eliminate the existing shortcomings related to the use of the veto.

Guven stated that the use of the veto has become an arbitrary and harmful instrument, where the welfare of the masses is compromised in favor of personal interests, the lack of action regarding Gaza being another example.

Source: AA

