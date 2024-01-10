English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

WBG: Economies of Persian Gulf Arab countries expected to grow by 3.6-3.8 percent in the next 2 years

0

SHAFAQNA- The ongoing turmoil in the Middle East (West Asia) has led to a sense of uncertainty about forecasts for economic expansion in the region. However, according to the World Bank Group’s (WBG) latest Global Economic Prospects report, if the conflict does not escalate further, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is expected to experience a rebound in growth, reaching 3.5 percent in both 2024 and 2025. 

These projections have been raised from the previous estimates in June, indicating a higher-than-expected growth rate in oil-dependent countries. This is due to a recovery in oil-related businesses.

Specifically, growth in Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) countries is expected to reach 3.6 percent in 2024, rising to 3.8 percent in 2025.

Source: Economy Middle East

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

Related posts

FTA between Arab countries of Persian Gulf-Pakistan

asadian

FM’s of Persian Gulf countries condemn Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories

asadian

Persian Gulf countries investigating ways to strengthen bilateral relations with Türkiye

asadian

Albudaiwi: Conditions are suitable to launch peace talks in Yemen

asadian

Saudi grants tourist visa to citizens of Persian Gulf countries

asadian

PGCC & Arab League welcome extension of Eid Al-Adha truce in Yemen

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.