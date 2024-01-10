WBG: Economies of Persian Gulf Arab countries expected to grow by 3.6-3.8 percent in the next 2 years

SHAFAQNA- The ongoing turmoil in the Middle East (West Asia) has led to a sense of uncertainty about forecasts for economic expansion in the region. However, according to the World Bank Group’s (WBG) latest Global Economic Prospects report, if the conflict does not escalate further, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is expected to experience a rebound in growth, reaching 3.5 percent in both 2024 and 2025.

These projections have been raised from the previous estimates in June, indicating a higher-than-expected growth rate in oil-dependent countries. This is due to a recovery in oil-related businesses.

Specifically, growth in Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) countries is expected to reach 3.6 percent in 2024, rising to 3.8 percent in 2025.

Source: Economy Middle East

