Egypt-Saudi companies sign agreement for large wind power project

SHAFAQNA- A group led by ACWA Power, a publicly traded Saudi company, and Hassan Allam Utilities, the investment and development arm of Hassan Allam Holding in Egypt, officially signed a 25-year agreement on Wednesday (10 Jan. 2024). The agreement is for a 1.1 gigawatt (GW) large-scale wind power project in Egypt.

The consortium and the Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) signed the agreement. ACWA Power has announced that the wind farm project, with a total investment of $1.5 billion, will be located in the Gulf of Suez and Gebel El Zeit regions.

Under the terms of the agreement, the consortium will work together during the development phase to conduct thorough site evaluations and obtain financing for the project.

Source: Zawya

