PM says Iraq seeks quick withdrawal of USA forces but no deadline set

SHAFAQNA- Iraq desires a prompt and organized withdrawal of USA-led military forces from its country, without specifying a time limit, Prime Minister Al-Sudani said. He described the presence of these forces as disruptive in light of the regional consequences of the Gaza conflict.

According to Reuters, longstanding demands by mostly Shia Muslims for the USA-led coalition to leave have gained momentum after a series of USA strikes against groups that are part of Iraqi official security forces.

Source: Reuters

