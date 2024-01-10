Egypt, Jordan and Palestinian Authority leaders in Cairo meeting

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s president convened discussions in Cairo with the king of Jordan and the president of the Palestinian Authority (PA), with the objective of revitalizing the Middle East peace negotiations and bolstering a ceasefire that effectively halted the recent upsurge in hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Mahmoud Abbas from the Palestinian Authority engaged in a conversation on Thursday regarding the challenging two state resolution for the Israeli Palestinian discord, as stated by el-Sisi’s office.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com