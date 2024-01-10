Minister claims Saudi Arabia produces all kinds of energy

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia is now focused on all types of energy and taking climate change and efforts to combat global warming seriously, according to the Energy Minister.

“We as a country, we are no longer called a leading oil-producing country … we would like to be called an energy producing country, all kinds of energy,” Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman told a mining conference in Riyadh on Wednesday (10 Jan. 2024), as quoted by Reuters.

Fossil fuel production in Saudi Arabia will continue, but Saudi Arabia will work to reduce emissions from fossil fuels, he said.

