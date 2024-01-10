Hague Court: Can South Africas ICJ case against Israel stop Gaza war?+ [Photo]

SHAFAQNA- Two days of public hearings in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel will begin at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday, as pro-Palestine activists hope the world body could halt Israel’s devastating military campaign in Gaza.

The case, filed by South Africa, will be the first to be heard at the ICJ over the siege of Gaza, which has killed more than 23,000 people since October 7, including nearly 10,000 children.

ICJ Judges South Africa Israel Gaza:

If the ICJ’s request is granted, it has the potential to issue an order in a matter of weeks. In the matter of Ukraine versus Russia, the International Court of Justice promptly addressed Kyiv s plea for an urgent mandate against Moscow s incursion within a timeframe of less than three weeks. On March 16, 2022, the court issued an order to Russia to cease military operations immediately.

However, Professor Michael Becker of Trinity College, Dublin, points out that the court may face challenges in this particular case due to the unique circumstances of the South African situation.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com