US ship targeted in ‘initial response,’ says Yemeni military spokesman

SHAFAQNA-A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that the Yemeni Navy includes the Navy, Missile Forces and Air Force, “executed a joint military operation involving a large number of ballistic and naval missiles and drones, targeting an American ship that was providing support to the Zionist entity.”

According to the representative, the Yemeni Armed Forces’ operation served as the “initial response” to the US assault on Yemeni Forces that occurred earlier. The assault tragically claimed the lives of 10 members of the Yemeni Navy.

Source: almayadeen

