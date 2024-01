SHAFAQNA- The Islamic House of Wisdom (Dar Al-Hikmah) organizes: An intensive course on the Islamic belief system (Islamic Lesson Series) by Dr Basem Jawad, from 17th Jan to 4th Feb 2024, for 4 Weeks (Every Sunday), 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

One-on-One online Quran tutoring

Oneness of God

Judgement Day

The program is available upon request with coordination with path to Quran online Academy.

Source: Islamic House of Wisdom

www.shafaqna.com