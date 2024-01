SHAFAQNA- On Tuesday, the social media platform X ceased the operation of multiple accounts and journalists who supported the Palestinian cause and advocated for the termination of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The users were suspended due to their violation of X’s rules, although the specifics of these rules were neither revealed nor elaborated upon. Later, X restored the accounts without providing clarity on the terms that warranted the suspension.

Source: almayadeen

