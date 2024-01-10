City of San Francisco Approves Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

SHAFAQNA- In the state of California, the legislative body of the city and county of San Francisco passed a resolution calling for a prolonged cessation of hostilities in Gaza. San Francisco supervisors voted 8-3 in favor of the resolution.

The board’s resolution denounces the occupation and calls upon the Biden administration to prioritize the release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance. Additionally, it strongly disapproves of antisemitic, anti Palestinian, Islamophobic, xenophobic rhetoric and assaults.

Source: almayadeen

