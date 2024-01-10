English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther News

City of San Francisco Approves Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

0

SHAFAQNA- In the state of California, the legislative body of the city and county of San Francisco passed a resolution calling for a prolonged cessation of hostilities in Gaza. San Francisco supervisors voted 8-3 in favor of the resolution.

The board’s resolution denounces the occupation and calls upon the Biden administration to prioritize the release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance. Additionally, it strongly disapproves of antisemitic, anti Palestinian, Islamophobic, xenophobic rhetoric and assaults.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

German FM says Palestinian Authority must play key role in governing postwar Gaza

parniani

Rwanda rejects Israeli media claims on receiving forcibly displaced Palestinians

parniani

Lebanese MP: “Israel incapable of engaging in broad war with Lebanon”

bahramian

World’s Major Challenges in 2024

parniani

Biden’s admin ‘leaves the American public in the dark’ about Israeli weapons

rahman samadreza

Israel promises to escalate conflict in Gaza

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.